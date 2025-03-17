Trey Murphy Injury: Out Monday with shoulder injury

Murphy won't return to Monday's game against the Pistons due to a right shoulder injury.

X-rays on Murphy's shoulder came back negative, but he could be dealing with a sprain that may result in him missing some time. He suffered the injury one minute into Monday's contest while pursuing a loose ball and recorded no statistics before checking out of the game. The 24-year-old has been the Pelicans' most reliable scoring option throughout the season, and his absence for at least the rest of Monday's contest could open up more looks for CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson and Jordan Hawkins, among others.