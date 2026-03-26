Trey Murphy Injury: Out Thursday
Murphy (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Murphy will miss his first action since Feb. 28 after picking up a right ankle injury. In the past, the Pelicans have elected to start both Herbert Jones and Yves Missi when without Murphy, though Jeremiah Fears could also be more heavily involved in the rotation with Murphy sidelined Thursday.
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