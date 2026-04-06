Trey Murphy Injury: Out with ankle sprain
Murphy (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
The star forward is out for a second consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain. Jeremiah Fears looks like the prime candidate to replace Murphy in the starting lineup at shooting guard Tuesday.
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