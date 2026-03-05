Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy Injury: Plans to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Murphy (neck) intends to play in Thursday's game against the Kings, per Mark Haynes of The Sacramento Observer.

If all goes well during pregame warmups, it sounds like the star forward will be able to go Thursday. Over his last eight outings, Murphy has averaged 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
