Trey Murphy Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Murphy is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons with right ankle soreness.
Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and with the Pelicans no longer in the mix for a playoff spot, a maintenance day is surely on the table. If he's held out Thursday, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole could take on larger roles.
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