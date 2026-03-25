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Trey Murphy Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Murphy is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons with right ankle soreness.

Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and with the Pelicans no longer in the mix for a playoff spot, a maintenance day is surely on the table. If he's held out Thursday, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole could take on larger roles.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
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