Trey Murphy Injury: Questionable to face Houston
Murphy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Houston.
Murphy is in danger of missing a third consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain. If the 25-year-old wing remains sidelined, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Hawkins could continue seeing increased playing time.
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