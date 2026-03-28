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Trey Murphy Injury: Questionable to face Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Murphy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Houston.

Murphy is in danger of missing a third consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain. If the 25-year-old wing remains sidelined, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Hawkins could continue seeing increased playing time.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
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