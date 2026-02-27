Trey Murphy Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Murphy (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Murphy will miss a fifth consecutive contest due to a right shoulder contusion and is without a clear timetable for a return. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Clippers. With the 25-year-old swingman sidelined, Bryce McGowens and Jordan Poole are candidates for increased playing time.
