Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Murphy (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Murphy will miss a fifth consecutive contest due to a right shoulder contusion and is without a clear timetable for a return. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Clippers. With the 25-year-old swingman sidelined, Bryce McGowens and Jordan Poole are candidates for increased playing time.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
