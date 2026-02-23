Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 3:16pm

Murphy (shoulder) is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Murphy missed Monday's practice with a right shoulder contusion, and it sounds like he can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Thursday's tilt in Utah. The star forward's absence should keep Jordan Poole in the New Orleans rotation, making Poole a worthwhile streaming candidate Tuesday.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
