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Trey Murphy Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Murphy (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against Minnesota.

Murphy will miss a fourth consecutive contest. With Dejounte Murray (hand) also ruled out, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole will likely be the starting options out of the backcourt against the Timberwolves.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
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