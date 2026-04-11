Trey Murphy Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Murphy (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Murphy will miss a fourth consecutive contest. With Dejounte Murray (hand) also ruled out, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole will likely be the starting options out of the backcourt against the Timberwolves.
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