Trey Murphy Injury: Sits out practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:55am

Murphy (shoulder) did not practice Monday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murphy has missed the past two games for New Orleans, but coach James Borrego said the hope remains that this won't be a lengthy absence. As for Tuesday's game against Golden State, Murphy's status is likely to be questionable at best.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
