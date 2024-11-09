Fantasy Basketball
Trey Murphy Injury: Targeting Monday for season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Murphy (hamstring) has a target of Monday's game versus the Nets to make his season debut, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Murphy has missed the first 10 games of the 2024-25 campaign due to a strained right hamstring. While the 24-year-old forward will likely be eased back into the rotation, there should be plenty of minutes up for grabs with Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (thigh) and Dejounte Murray (hand) all dealing with injuries.

