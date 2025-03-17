Trey Murphy Injury: Tears labrum, out for season

Murphy will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn labrum and partial rotator cuff tear in his right shoulder during Monday's 127-81 loss to the Pistons, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Murphy sustained the injury less than one minute into the game, when he was diving after a loose ball. The 24-year-old wing was ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly thereafter before he was quickly diagnosed with the season-ending injury. He'll finish a career-best 2024-25 campaign with averages of 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks across 35.6 minutes per contest while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 88.7 percent from the free-throw line over 53 games. With Murphy sidelined, the Pelicans could pump more usage into CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson, while guards and wings such as Jordan Hawkins, Jose Alvarado and Bruce Brown could all notice spikes in playing time.