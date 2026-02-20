Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:49am

Murphy (shoulder) will not play Friday against the Bucks.

No surprise here, as Murphy was previously listed as doubtful. For the time being, it's unclear if Murphy will be able to return Saturday against the 76ers. Bryce McGowens and Jeremiah Fears could be more involved for the Pelicans on Friday.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
