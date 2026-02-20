Trey Murphy Injury: Won't play Friday
Murphy (shoulder) will not play Friday against the Bucks.
No surprise here, as Murphy was previously listed as doubtful. For the time being, it's unclear if Murphy will be able to return Saturday against the 76ers. Bryce McGowens and Jeremiah Fears could be more involved for the Pelicans on Friday.
