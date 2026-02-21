Trey Murphy Injury: Won't play Saturday
Murphy (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Murphy will miss a second straight game after being sidelined Friday against Milwaukee, as he continues to deal with a right shoulder issue suffered Feb. 11 versus Miami. With Murphy unavailable, Bryce McGowens and Jeremiah Fears are candidates for increased backcourt minutes. Murphy's next opportunity to return will come Tuesday against the Warriors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 912 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More