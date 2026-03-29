Trey Murphy Injury: Won't play Sunday
Murphy (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Murphy will miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Hawkins will likely maintain expanded roles with Murphy sidelined. His next chance to suit up comes Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
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