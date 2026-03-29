Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Murphy (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Murphy will miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Hawkins will likely maintain expanded roles with Murphy sidelined. His next chance to suit up comes Thursday against the Trail Blazers.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
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