Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Murphy (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Murphy has been downgraded from questionable to out and will be back on the sidelines Sunday after making two straight appearances following a three-game absence. With Dejounte Murray (hand) also sidelined, Jeremiah Fears should see increased usage in New Orleans' backcourt.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago