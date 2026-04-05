Trey Murphy Injury: Won't play Sunday
Murphy (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Murphy has been downgraded from questionable to out and will be back on the sidelines Sunday after making two straight appearances following a three-game absence. With Dejounte Murray (hand) also sidelined, Jeremiah Fears should see increased usage in New Orleans' backcourt.
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