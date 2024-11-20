Trey Murphy Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Murphy (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

Murphy is being held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. In Tuesday's 132-91 loss to Dallas, he recorded 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes . With Brandon Ingram (ankles) also sidelined, Brandon Boston, Javonte Green and Jeremiah Earl-Robinson are likely to see massive workloads.