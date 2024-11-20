Fantasy Basketball
Trey Murphy

Trey Murphy Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Murphy (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

Murphy is being held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. In Tuesday's 132-91 loss to Dallas, he recorded 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes . With Brandon Ingram (ankles) also sidelined, Brandon Boston, Javonte Green and Jeremiah Earl-Robinson are likely to see massive workloads.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
