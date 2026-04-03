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Trey Murphy News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Murphy (ankle) is available for Friday's game in Sacramento.

As expected, Murphy will suit up for a second consecutive contest following a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. Over 13 appearances since March 1, the 25-year-old wing has averaged 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.2 minutes per showing.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
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