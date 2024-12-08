Trey Murphy News: Back in starting lineup Sunday

Murphy will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

With Brandon Ingram (ankle) sidelined indefinitely, Murphy will slot into the starting five. The 24-year-old forward has started in nine of 11 possible matchups thus far, during which he has averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 32.6 minutes per game.