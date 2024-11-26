Trey Murphy News: Back on injury report

Murphy is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to a left knee contusion.

After missing 10 straight games to start the season, Murphy has appeared in six of the last eight matchups, with his only absences coming during the second half of back-to-back sets. The sharpshooter appears to have found a groove over his past two appearances, totaling 48 points (18-36 FG, 7-20 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal in 78 minutes.