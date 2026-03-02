Trey Murphy News: Chips in 16 in return
Murphy recorded 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 137-117 loss to the Clippers.
The fifth-year guard had missed the first five games coming out of the All-Star break due to a bruised shoulder, but Murphy looked healthy in his return as he fired up his usual volume from long distance. He's drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight games dating back to Jan. 31, averaging 24.6 points, 5.0 threes, 4.7 assists, 4.3 boards and 1.0 steals during that stretch while shooting 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 282 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 282 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More