Trey Murphy News: Cleared to play Thursday

Murphy (neck) is available for Thursday's game against the Kings, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Murphy popped up on the injury report for Thursday's game due to neck spasms, but the fifth-year pro has been cleared to play after going through pregame warmups. He has averaged 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 4.1 threes and 1.4 steals over 35.6 minutes per game since the start of the new year.