Trey Murphy News: Cleared to play Thursday
Murphy (neck) is available for Thursday's game against the Kings, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Murphy popped up on the injury report for Thursday's game due to neck spasms, but the fifth-year pro has been cleared to play after going through pregame warmups. He has averaged 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 4.1 threes and 1.4 steals over 35.6 minutes per game since the start of the new year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 285 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More