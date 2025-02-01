Trey Murphy News: Close to matching career-high mark

Murphy chipped in 40 points (15-20 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to the Celtics.

Murphy led the way for the Pelicans on offense in a game where they didn't have Zion Williamson (illness) and where Dejounte Murray suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. Murphy was so good offensively in this game that he ended just one point shy of tying his previous career-high scoring mark, established against the Trail Blazers on March 12, 2023. Murphy should embrace a bigger role on offense moving forward given how depleted the Pelicans are.