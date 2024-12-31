Trey Murphy News: Drains four from deep

Murphy provided 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Clippers.

Murphy continues to be a force to be reckoned with from beyond the arc, as he's hit three or more three-pointers in 12 of the Pelicans' last 13 games. He's hit at least four or more from deep in five of the previous nine games, making him a serious threat from distance.