Trey Murphy News: Drops 20 in Saturday's loss

Murphy recorded 20 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 loss to the Kings.

The fourth-year forward has produced 20-plus points in five straight games and drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight, although Murphy's production hasn't been enough to help the Pelicans end their eight-game losing streak. During those seven contests, Murphy is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 boards, 5.0 assists, 4.3 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 49.2 percent from long distance.