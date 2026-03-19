Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy News: Drops 27 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Murphy notched 27 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 105-99 win over the Clippers.

After averaging 18.0 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting from the field over his previous three outings, Murphy turned in an efficient performance in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The 25-year-old wing led all players in scoring and knocked down five triples for the second time this month, during which he has made at least four triples seven times. He has also reached the 20-point mark in back-to-back outings and in seven of 10 March games.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago