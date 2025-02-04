Trey Murphy News: Erupts for 41 points

Murphy finished Monday's 125-113 loss to the Nuggets with 41 points (13-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes.

Murphy matched his career-best mark of 41 points and is officially on a heater -- over his last three games, Murphy has been the No. 1 overall producer in nine-category fantasy value with 37.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 7.0 three-pointers on 70.7 percent from the field. It's quite clear that he's becoming the focal point of this offense.