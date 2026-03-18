Trey Murphy News: Fills stat sheet in win
Murphy generated 23 points (7-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 40 minutes of Wednesday's 124-109 win over the Clippers.
Murphy had a strong all-around performance, racking up multiple steals for the seventh time in the last nine games and posting at least five rebounds and five assists for a third straight outing. The 25-year-old is averaging career highs in points (21.9), rebounds (5.7), assists (3.9) and steals (1.6) across 61 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 162 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 162 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups9 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 810 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 612 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More