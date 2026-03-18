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Trey Murphy News: Fills stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Murphy generated 23 points (7-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 40 minutes of Wednesday's 124-109 win over the Clippers.

Murphy had a strong all-around performance, racking up multiple steals for the seventh time in the last nine games and posting at least five rebounds and five assists for a third straight outing. The 25-year-old is averaging career highs in points (21.9), rebounds (5.7), assists (3.9) and steals (1.6) across 61 appearances this season.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
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