Trey Murphy News: Flirts with double-double in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 11:36pm

Murphy chipped in 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers.

Murphy fell two rebounds shy of a double-double in the loss, but he enjoyed an accurate evening of shooting and registered results in every secondary category. A shoulder injury has limited Murphy's participation, but he played 33 minutes in Sunday's game against the Clippers and replicated that usage against the Lakers.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
