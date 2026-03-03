Trey Murphy News: Flirts with double-double in defeat
Murphy chipped in 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers.
Murphy fell two rebounds shy of a double-double in the loss, but he enjoyed an accurate evening of shooting and registered results in every secondary category. A shoulder injury has limited Murphy's participation, but he played 33 minutes in Sunday's game against the Clippers and replicated that usage against the Lakers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 12 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 283 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 283 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More