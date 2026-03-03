Trey Murphy News: Flirts with double-double in defeat

Murphy chipped in 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers.

Murphy fell two rebounds shy of a double-double in the loss, but he enjoyed an accurate evening of shooting and registered results in every secondary category. A shoulder injury has limited Murphy's participation, but he played 33 minutes in Sunday's game against the Clippers and replicated that usage against the Lakers.