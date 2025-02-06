Trey Murphy News: Flirts with double-double in loss

Murphy closed with 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Murphy was Brandon Ingram's (hamstring) replacement for much of the season, and Ingram's trade has given Murphy the keys for the long term. Murphy has certainly earned the role, often ending the night with the team's high score and the ability to pop off for huge numbers on any given evening. Murphy recently enjoyed two consecutive 40-plus point totals after dropping off slightly Wednesday evening.