Trey Murphy News: Heavy workload in narrow loss
Murphy racked up 22 points (6-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to the Suns.
Despite dealing with minor neck spasms earlier in the week, Murphy looked just fine Friday as he logged a massive 41-minute workload. While his efficiency from the floor was slightly down, he made his presence felt by getting to the line and connecting on four triples for the second consecutive night. The fifth-year wing has been highly productive since returning from a shoulder injury, averaging 21.3 points, 3.7 triples, and 2.0 steals over his last three appearances.
