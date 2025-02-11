Trey Murphy News: Hits four threes against OKC

Murphy chipped in 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 137-101 loss to Oklahoma City.

Murphy is having arguably the best season of his career for the Pelicans. The talented 22-year-old drained four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc in Monday's loss to the Thunder, leading New Orleans with a game-high 23 points. He's averaging career-high numbers across the board during the 2024-25 campaign, with 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.