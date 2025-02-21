Trey Murphy News: Hits four threes Friday

Murphy finished Friday's 111-103 loss to the Mavericks with 20 points (7-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Murphy wasn't all that efficient from within the arc Friday, but he connected on 50 percent of his three-point attempts and was responsible for four of the Pelicans' three-pointers in the loss. Murphy is enjoying a career year in his fourth NBA season, and over his last 10 outings he has averaged 25.2 points on 50.3 percent shooting (including 46.3 percent from three on 8.2 3PA/G), 5.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals over 37.6 minutes per game.