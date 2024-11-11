Trey Murphy News: Looks rusty in season debut

Murphy finished Monday's 107-105 loss to Brooklyn with 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes.

It wasn't difficult to tell that Murphy was seeing his first action of the 2024-25 campaign after sitting the first three weeks with a right hamstring injury. However, it was encouraging to see him score in double figures despite his shooting struggles, and he made an unexpected contribution on the defensive end by swatting two shots. It's worth noting that Murphy logged 26 minutes after it was reported he would be on a 20-minute cap Monday night, so the team must've felt comfortable enough with his health to keep him on the floor for a few additional minutes.