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Trey Murphy News: Scores 16 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 11:42am

Murphy ended Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Knicks with 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

With the Pelicans eliminated from the playoffs with this loss, it will be interesting to see how the team handles Murphy's minutes and usage the rest of the way. Through 64 appearances this season, Murphy holds averages of 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
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