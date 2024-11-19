Trey Murphy News: Scores 19 points in return

Murphy amassed 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 132-91 loss to Dallas.

Murphy returned to the lineup after missing the previous game as part of his post-injury management plan, scoring a team-high 19 points. The Pelicans are barely treading water right now as they wait for their stars to get back on the floor. Murphy should continue to be a solid source of points and threes, even once the supporting cast returns.