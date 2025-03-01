Trey Murphy News: Sniffs double-double

Murphy ended with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 125-108 loss to the Suns.

Murphy embraced a bigger role in the playmaking department due to the absences of players such as CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson due to rest, and he finished just two assists away from recording a double-double. A do-it-all forward who can leave his mark on both ends of the court on a regular basis, Murphy is averaging 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks across 11 appearances in February.