Trey Murphy News: Sniffs triple-double in win

Murphy closed with 18 points (4-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 assists and nine rebounds over 44 minutes during Thursday's 140-133 overtime victory over the Kings.

Murphy posted his second double-double of the season while leading the Pelicans in assists, albeit in an off night shooting the rock. Additionally, the 24-year-old tied Jose Alvarado as the club's second-leading scorer behind CJ McCollum (43 points). Through six outings during February, Murphy is averaging 24.3 points, 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 three-pointers across 37.2 minutes per contest.