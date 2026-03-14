Trey Murphy News: Struggles with shot in loss
Murphy recorded 14 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 107-105 loss to the Rockets.
Murphy had a rough shooting performance, needing 15 shots to score 14 points. This outing snapped a five-game stretch in which Murphy scored at least 21 points each time, but he regularly attempts around 15 shots per game, so the expectation is that this was just a bad shooting performance for the five-year forward. After all, Murphy is shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from three-point range since the All-Star break.
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