Trey Murphy headshot

Trey Murphy News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 12:51pm

Murphy (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Murphy will suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set, returning from a five-game absence due to a right shoulder contusion. Over five February appearances, the 25-year-old swingman averaged 27.4 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest. His return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Bryce McGowens, Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears.

Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Murphy See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago