Trey Murphy News: Will play Sunday
Murphy (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Murphy will suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set, returning from a five-game absence due to a right shoulder contusion. Over five February appearances, the 25-year-old swingman averaged 27.4 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest. His return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Bryce McGowens, Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears.
