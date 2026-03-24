Trey Townsend News: Nears double-double Monday

Townsend racked up 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 40 minutes in Monday's 116-101 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Townsend logged a season-high mark of rebounds, which got him close to his first double-double of the season during his third straight G League start. The forward took advantage of his extended playing time to deliver one of his best displays since joining the Stars in early March. However, the team is in poor form, and it's unclear if he'll continue to play such a significant role in upcoming games.