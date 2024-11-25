Trhae Mitchell News: All-around performance not enough

Mitchell tallied 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Mitchell set season highs in points, steals and minutes played but it wasn't enough to get a win. Despite starting all six of his games this season and playing 33.7 minutes per night, Mitchell has averaged only 7.3 points on 31.9 percent shooting from the field.