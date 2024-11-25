Trhae Mitchell News: All-around performance not enough
Mitchell tallied 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Mitchell set season highs in points, steals and minutes played but it wasn't enough to get a win. Despite starting all six of his games this season and playing 33.7 minutes per night, Mitchell has averaged only 7.3 points on 31.9 percent shooting from the field.
Trhae Mitchell
Free Agent
