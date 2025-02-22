Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trhae Mitchell headshot

Trhae Mitchell News: Season-high 20 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Mitchell logged 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 104-100 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

It was a season-best showing by Mitchell, who tallied a season-high 20 points along with six three-pointers while hitting double scoring figures for just the second time during the G League regular season. Saturday also marked the 27-year-old's third start in his last 20 appearances for the Squadron, and his effort could earn him additional looks in the first unit going forward.

Trhae Mitchell
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now