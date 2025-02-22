Trhae Mitchell News: Season-high 20 points in win
Mitchell logged 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 104-100 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.
It was a season-best showing by Mitchell, who tallied a season-high 20 points along with six three-pointers while hitting double scoring figures for just the second time during the G League regular season. Saturday also marked the 27-year-old's third start in his last 20 appearances for the Squadron, and his effort could earn him additional looks in the first unit going forward.
Trhae Mitchell
Free Agent
