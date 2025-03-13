Trhae Mitchell News: Season-high 21 points in start

Mitchell finished with 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one assist and two steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

It was a season-high scoring output for Mitchell, who has reached the 20-point plateau just twice out of 44 games during 2024-25. The 27-year-old has seen a considerable bump in productivity and efficiency as a member of the first unit, averaging 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.4 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 2.9 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes while shooting 46.0 percent from deep across eight contests as a starter.