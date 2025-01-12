Tristan da Silva Injury: Leaves early with illness
Da Silva exited early in the first quarter of Sunday's 104-99 win over the 76ers due to an illness and didn't return.
Da Silva started but was replaced by Anthony Black at the 10:59 mark of the first quarter, finishing with one steal, one turnover and one foul in his minute of court time. The rookie will have two days to recover from the ailment before the Magic return to action Wednesday in Milwaukee.
