Tristan da Silva headshot

Tristan da Silva News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 12:45pm

Da Silva (illness) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Da Silva left Sunday's game against the 76ers in the first quarter and did not return. He was able to practice Tuesday, however, with coach Jamahl Mosley noting that da Silva was feeling better. The rookie will likely see his usual minutes Wednesday night.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
