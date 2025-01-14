Tristan da Silva News: Available to play
Da Silva (illness) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Da Silva left Sunday's game against the 76ers in the first quarter and did not return. He was able to practice Tuesday, however, with coach Jamahl Mosley noting that da Silva was feeling better. The rookie will likely see his usual minutes Wednesday night.
