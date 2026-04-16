Tristan da Silva News: Barely visible in loss

da Silva racked up four points (2-2 FG) and two rebounds across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 Play-In Game loss to the 76ers.

In what was another disappointing performance, da Silva offered very little on either end of the floor. Outside of a brief period in which he put himself firmly on the standard league radar, things haven't gone as planned in recent times. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, da Silva has been well outside the top 3030, averaging just 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game.