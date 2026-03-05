Tristan da Silva headshot

Tristan da Silva News: Coming off bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Da Silva is not in the Magic's starting lineup against the Mavericks on Thursday.

Da Silva has started in the Magic's last six games and has averaged 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 threes over 33.2 minutes per game over that span. He will revert to a bench role for Thursday's contest due to the return of Anthony Black, the latter of whom will start alongside Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
