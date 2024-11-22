Tristan da Silva News: Efficient in victory

Da Silva notched 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.

Da Silva scored double-digit points for the second straight game Thursday. With Paolo Banchero (oblique), da Silva has started in Orlando's last 11 contests. Over that span, the rookie forward is averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.5 minutes.