Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tristan da Silva headshot

Tristan da Silva News: Efficient in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Da Silva notched 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.

Da Silva scored double-digit points for the second straight game Thursday. With Paolo Banchero (oblique), da Silva has started in Orlando's last 11 contests. Over that span, the rookie forward is averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.5 minutes.

Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now