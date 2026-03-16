Tristan da Silva News: Limited production Monday

da Silva ended with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks.

Despite continuing to play a sizeable role, da Silva was unable to maintain his recent production. In fact, this was arguably his worst performance in the past month, during which he has managed to put up top 40 value in standard leagues. In 14 appearances over that time, he has averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.7 three-pointers. Despite this effort, he is worth holding for the time being, in the hope that he can turn things around, starting Tuesday against the Thunder.